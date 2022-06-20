Sunday, and I sit here in 94-degree heat without power for three hours in Kirkwood — again.
It makes me seriously question why Kirkwood Electric uses my money to sponsor Greentree, the Route 66 Cars & Festival and concerts in Kirkwood Park, dole out grants to various institutions and loan $3.5 million to the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
How about upgrading equipment? How about lowering our energy bills? Today’s outage was not storm or wind related. Kirkwood Electric is not a slush fund for politician’s pet projects. If so, it needs to be stopped now.
Why is Kirkwood Electric donating, or loaning anything, anywhere? Did the performing arts center loan get repaid to Kirkwood Electric? And did Stages St. Louis pay the $2.5 million dollars toward the theater cost they guaranteed?
Scott Bader
Kirkwood