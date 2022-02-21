I was alarmed after I read Bill Reeves’ letter in the Jan. 14 Webster-Kirkwood Times. Mr. Reeves revealed that there are candidates running for the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school boards who are running as “stealth” candidates, hiding their extremist views.
So, I did my own research and determined that Mr. Reeves was correct. These candidates are following the formula laid out by Ralph Reed, former head of the far-right Christian Coalition, who advised his candidates to run “stealth campaigns,” hiding their true goals.
Mr. Reed described stealth campaigning this way: “I paint my face and travel at night. You don’t know it’s over till you’re in a body bag. You don’t know till election night.”
As the parent of two children who recently graduated from Webster Groves High School, I don’t want to be shocked on April 5 to find that extremists have taken over our schools. So, I did my homework and found that indeed there are candidates who are hiding their past record and running on a vanilla platform of higher test scores and academic integrity.
One example is Justin Hauke. I recently saw him speak at the Webster Groves Public Library, where he delivered platitudes. When I researched his record, I found that he is associated with the Show Me Institute, which advocates for diverting public dollars to charter schools. Mr. Hauke did not mention either his affiliation with the Show Me Institute or its support for diverting money to charter schools.
I encourage my neighbors in the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts to do your homework on school board candidates before you vote on April 5. Don’t let stealth candidates put our kids’ education in a body bag on election night!
John Hickey
Webster Groves