We live very comfortably in Webster Groves and Kirkwood. So comfortably that many of us do not feel the need to vote anymore.
Voting is important. This statement is made in light of the way our Missouri legislators have changed voting laws. The voting laws now protect legislators’ ability to stay in power rather than protecting your right to vote them in or out of power. In other words, if the legislators do not like the outcome of an election, they now have the power to change the results! House Bill 1878, effective Aug. 28, 2022, contains these new voting regulations and provisions:
• Requires a state/federal picture ID
• Eliminates the ability of non-governmental personnel to register voters
• Eliminates solicitation of absentee ballot applications
• Eliminates presidential primaries
• Allows the secretary of state to audit and remove registered voters
• Requires all ballots to be paper and hand counted
• Gives legislators power over challenges to voting laws
• Allows private audits of elections
Please, protect your right to vote before more of your voting rights are eliminated. VOTE!
Peg Pedersen
Webster Groves