The recent letter from Charles VanDercamp regarding “comma challenged” people and the Second Amendment misses the point. Ironically, he also misses the comma between arms and shall in his reprint of the text.
Mr. VanDercamp needs to review his understanding of grammar. Instead of focusing on commas, he needs to focus on clauses. The Second Amendment has three clauses — the independent clause, “A well regulated Militia shall not be infringed,” and two dependent clauses — “being necessary for the security of a free State” and “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”
An independent clause can stand on its own. A dependent clause relies on the context of the independent clause for meaning. The Second Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights to support the independent clause, the right for a state to have a well regulated militia. The first dependent clause adds justification for the militia, and the second dependent clause adds a necessary requirement to maintain a militia. The second dependent clause does not reference citizens’ right to own firearms for their own protection, it only references the right of citizens to own firearms to support a militia.
The “comma challenged” people are making this point, that the Second Amendment is about the right for a state to have a militia. It has nothing to do with commas, but with understanding the English language and the rules of grammar. The Supreme Court does not get to invent its own rules of grammar, but it does get to make any interpretation it wants. If it wants to rule the sun rises in the west, then so be it.
