I worked around construction sites often during my 40-year career and I’d like to point out what the construction process of the Douglass Hill development will be like.
Each of these buildings will take a year to build. Given the labor shortage in the trades and the logistics of the job site, the buildings will be built one at a time. That means eight years of concrete and materials trucks rolling down Elm and Rock Hill Road. I looked it up — a truck filled with 10 yards of concrete weighs about 33 tons — what could go wrong?
Eight years of “beep, beep, beep” as each truck and earth mover moves around the construction site. On a clear day, we should all get to enjoy that “beep, beep,” at least to Swon and Bismark, Larson and Barbre parks. I might be exaggerating a little bit there.
The buildings each have a big footprint and, given the height of each building, a tower crane will need to be constructed and moved to each new site. The tower cranes should be visible from highways 40 and 44. OK, I might be exaggerating a little bit there, too.
Eight years is a long time. If something were to happen to Mr. Chapman, would the project be finished? Are there any guarantees in the TIF that the project will be finished in any amount of time? Will Mr. Chapman or the taxpayers be making repairs each year to the roads that the cement and material trucks will be causing? When the entire project is done, it may well become a new focal point of Webster, but, it will be a focal point for many years long before that.
Peter Moll
Webster Groves