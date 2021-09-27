Is anyone else questioning the idea that non-hydrocarbon energy is ever going to be cost effective and could it even save the planet? While sun and wind energy sources are renewable, the collection and distribution of the energy is not actually renewable. The solar panels, wind turbines and batteries wear out and must be replaced, so those components are replaceable and not renewable.
Depending on the quality and price of components, the solar panels and wind turbines will last from 15-30 years before needing replacement. Batteries are at the low end of the useful life scale and must be replaced every 8-12 years, and recycling batteries is difficult and costly.
The $5 billion Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada is currently the world’s biggest battery manufacturing facility. Total annual production could store only three minutes worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. To store two days worth of U.S. electricity demand would require almost 1,000 years of Gigafactory production.
Today, hydrocarbons supply around 82-84% of global energy while solar and wind supply 2%-3%. Nuclear and water supply the rest. Twenty years ago, the hydrocarbon supply was 85%-87% while solar and wind supplied less than 1%. Over the past 20 years, the global energy use has increased by almost 50%. That is like adding another entire U.S. and European Union demand for energy.
Can hydrocarbons be eliminated by 2050? CO2 is a gas you cannot see, smell or taste and has only recently (i.e. last 40 years) gotten a bad reputation as a pollutant. Most people exhale a little more than two pounds of CO2 a day. No computer model has accurately predicted temperature increases related to just CO2, as they employ dozens of variables that involve human manipulation and misrepresent the CO2 impact on the temperature.
Michael Fansler
Webster Groves