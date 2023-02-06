Our neighborhood cat, Charlie, was put to sleep a couple of days ago. It is very difficult to not have him come to our back door every morning. Usually around 6:30 a.m. he’d come, and if we delayed, he’d jump up on our kitchen window ledge to remind us. Charlie has been coming for about 10 years, as it seems his owner abandoned him.
Our next door neighbor, an elderly widower, let Charlie in on cold or rainy nights, but Charlie loved the outdoors and only stayed inside for the minimum of time. The gentleman even took Charlie to the vet for shots and the occasional care as required.
Like most cats, Charlie had the sweetest disposition and loved everyone. Love was poured on him in return.
“Adopting” strays may or may not be healthy or advisable. Probably taking them to a shelter is best, I don’t know. Regardless, we lost a great friend and miss him dearly.
I write to advocate for compassion toward animals in general and house pets such as cats, dogs, ducks, even snakes (yikes!) in particular.
Charlie gave us 10 years of love and received it back abundantly — even a couple days longer!
Love comes in large and small packages, but alway with huge hearts.
John G. Hancock
Webster Groves