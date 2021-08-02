I’ll be voting “No” on Prop 1. I believe removing a 1950’s-era restriction (the same time period our city pool was closed for two years as opposed to integrating it as was ordered) is a good baby step in the right direction to giving more housing options here in Webster Groves that could potentially foster diversity of neighbors in terms of income, race and background.
I’m generally an incrementalist as opposed to one that thinks sweeping, big ideas can work with a community that hasn’t embraced change in the 21 years I’ve lived here.
However, regardless of how the vote turns out Tuesday, I will be encouraging and holding Mayor Welch and Councilman David Franklin accountable to introduce and enact legislation that will “create diversity in housing that would promote and encourage racial and economic diversity.” These are Franklin’s words as to why he voted against Ordinance 9145, and I will request this legislation apply to all of the residential districts. (The mayor was against ordinance 9145 because it singled out the A4 district).
Finally, I live in the A4 district and would welcome a duplex next to me or across the street or both. I’m personally more interested in neighbors then their dwelling.
Clark Hotaling
Webster Groves