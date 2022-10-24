A local World War II pilot of Torpedo Bomber Avenger aircrafts turned 100 years old on Oct. 18, 2022.
Centenarian and Kirkwood resident Mabrey “Pat” Donovan celebrated his birthday with family and friends at Aberdeen Heights, the senior living community in Kirkwood where he resides.
Observing this milestone birthday in the city “where community and spirit meet” was befitting given that Donovan was born in Kirkwood. His roots to the municipality run even deeper than that. His grandfather, Douglas Donovan, was the contractor hired in 1893 by Missouri Pacific Railroad managers to build Kirkwood’s stone foundation train station — now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mabrey Donovan said he flew TBM Avengers off of carriers in the Pacific Ocean. National Naval Aviation Museum records indicate only 9,836 Avengers were built — 7,546 of which were turned out by General Motors Eastern Aircraft Division and designated as TBMs (Torpedo Bomber General Motors). The Avenger aircraft entered service in the United States in 1942, and first saw action during the Battle of Midway.
“I was fortunate to never get shot down,” he said. “However, I was on the Navy’s USS Langley aircraft carrier’s flight deck when it got bombed during an attack. It missed me, but went through and hit my quarters one level down. Lucky, I wasn’t down there at the time.”
The seasoned flier got recalled for the Korean War, which is when he transitioned to flying helicopters instead of jet fighters.
“Jets just weren’t that reliable at that time,” he recalled.
After the Korean War ended, Donovan continued flying helicopters, mostly for Louisiana-headquartered Petroleum Helicopters International, Inc. During that time, he specialized in geological exploration for both oil and water, offshore oil rig support, construction of Distant Early Warning line radar posts, electrical high tension wire tower construction and emergency medical evacuations.
Donovan received two Sikorsky Aircraft lifesaving stick pins for his actions. He then became a helicopter captain for San Francisco Oakland Airlines, a helicopter taxi service. He finished there with 19,000 helicopter hours.
“I got into locations around the United States, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Greenland, Canada, and Columbia, South America,” he said. “But I eventually worked for and retired from the Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis.”
Donovan married twice, during which both lasted more than 30 years, resulting in three children. His wives preceded him in death.
His son, Patrick Donovan, said as a child during the 1930s, his father would ride his bicycle the 15 some-odd miles from Kirkwood to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport because he was so enamored with airplanes.
“My grandmother said she used to call the airport and say, ‘Send that little red-headed kid home,’” Patrick Donovan said.
Like his father, Patrick Donovan was drawn to flight. He and his wife, Shirley, live in the Troy Airpark, a private community built around a runway in Troy, Missouri. The retired computer defense/network security professional said they’ve flown from “coast to coast and border to border” — proof that flying is in his DNA.