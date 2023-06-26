When I read Sandy Baker’s letter, “Come Together As Nation To Stop Woke Policies” (Mailbag, June 16), I went from curiosity to confusion. It seems as if we are reading not only different news sources, but even different dictionaries.
“Woke,” for instance. I rebelled against that word when I first heard it because I’m “old school,” and woke to me is the past tense of wake — not an adjective. But Sandy says, “Schools, corporations, billionaires, politicians and the media are forcing woke policies into our everyday lives.” I have not experienced that.
Sandy, I would like to talk with you, to hear what you mean by that. I’d like to hear what you mean by “mayors defunding the police” and “open border Biden policies.” I would hope that if we could share more openly, we might make some progress in bridging the divides that are making so many people angry in this country. We might find that we agree more than you think, and certainly with understanding we might be able to find solutions to some of our country’s problems — or at least, steps forward.
Margaret Katranides
Webster Groves