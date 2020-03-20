As quoted by Mark Boyko in the Webster-Kirkwood Times (WKT, March 6 issue), “By reducing traffic near our schools, it provides safety for students as they begin and end their day.”
With all due respect, I am compelled to address this, Mark. I am involved with a local group: Safer Streets For Kirkwood. We are a grassroots group who have collected over 1,700 signatures on a petition for adopting a Complete Streets ordinance here in Kirkwood.
In my opinion, the above quote is not a factual statement and is misleading based on MoDOT traffic volume counts per hour. The existing traffic 8 a.m. hour count on two-lane Dougherty Ferry, adding the new proposed school will exceed the existing traffic count on four lanes of Manchester Road across from North Kirkwood Middle School during this hour. (Based on the average traffic student drop offs at existing schools). Displacing traffic from one site creating a new danger is not prudent. The existing staggered school time starts will not decrease this added traffic volume impact.
At a meeting requested by the Kirkwood Superintendent of the School District, the STEP Program (safe transportation for every pedestrian) was reviewed and documents were provided outlining in detail the STEP program.
Again in my opinion, it’s a disservice for any school board member to continue ignoring FHWA STEP Program safety enhancements at every school in the district. The missing voice of safe passage to schools by the school board is a disappointment and resulting danger for all. The extremely high historic rate of pedestrians struck in Kirkwood is simply dismissed and as such veiled.
I hope you give serious consideration and take tangible “steps” addressing the need for safe access to the Kirkwood schools. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to us.
Michael Carmody - Kirkwood