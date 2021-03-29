In the last year, I’ve been engaging with the local group Alliance for Interracial Dignity, and I’m finding the learning and the work valuable in my life. Each month there is a meeting centered on learning more and digging deeper into social justice topics important to the community, and there are concrete opportunities to advocate and work for racial justice in our community.
I invite my neighbors to join me — I think you’ll love it.
Go to allianceforinterracialdignity.org or email hello@allianceforinterracialdignity.org for more information.
Sandy Mudd
Webster Groves