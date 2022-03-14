Let’s have a human conversation about Webster Groves School District’s anti-bias anti-racism policy, and why it is so critical for our community to support.
As a Webster Groves School District parent, my most impactful experiences have been around diversity, equity and inclusion. I’ve participated in two DEI trainings our district has offered to staff and the community. In those, I’ve witnessed the deeply painful experiences many staff members of color — particularly Black staff — have had, feeling marginalized and dismissed. I heard staff who loved their jobs and students, but longed for a district that made a clear commitment to equity and the anti-racist actions it requires.
I chaperoned a civil rights trip to Alabama with Hixson Middle School students. During visits to Equal Justice Initiative, 16th Street Baptist Church and the Freedom Riders National Monument, students were transformed, asked critical questions, engaged in complex thinking and were moved by the urgency for a truly just society.
I also heard Black students pained that they had not learned this critical history — their history — in the Webster Groves School District. After George Floyd’s murder, I listened to Webster students, alum and staff at protests share their lived experiences within the district and issue calls to action for more equitable policies and practices in the district.
An anti-bias anti-racism policy by the Webster Groves School District is not a stealth agenda from the far left as previously characterized. Rather, there is nothing more profoundly humanizing than creating a policy to ensure that all within our district are recognized, respected, upheld and supported, and have a true place of belonging, opportunity, growth and achievement. Review the policy and video on the district’s website. Listen to voices of students, teachers and administrators. Reflect and act on what you can do to support the district, students, and staff in the creation of a truly equitable district.
Allison Williams
Webster Groves