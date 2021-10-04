Despite heavy news coverage, many Americans are far removed from what’s happening in Afghanistan. For Webster University student Fahima Band Ali, the images of a hasty retreat from Kabul aren’t just disturbing — they’re devastating.
The Afghan native is determined to help her fellow countrymen, both here and back home, as the crisis in Afghanistan continues to unfold.
St. Louis could become home to more than 1,000 Afghan refugees in the coming weeks. Band Ali, who is majoring in political science and international relations at Webster University, has raised $3,000 to help those refugees arriving in the Gateway City.
“I know how hard it can be for immigrants coming to a new country,” she said. “I am sharing my personal journey and struggles coming to the United States to help create awareness about the struggles refugees might face.”
In her efforts to help Afghans who have escaped from the cruelty of a Taliban takeover, Band Ali has been aided by Webster University students, faculty and staff. She has also found support from the International Institute of St. Louis.
Band Ali, who is vice president of the Webster University Student Government, recently spoke at a campus event along with Arrey Obenson, CEO and president of the International Institute of St. Louis, and Carlos Saurez, president of the United Nations Association of St. Louis.
The International Institute is urging St. Louisans to stand in solidarity with Afghans fleeing the fanatical Taliban.
“It is now our duty as a nation to save thousands of Afghans who have assisted the U.S. military,” declared Institute staffers. “We have the capacity in St. Louis and numerous other locations to settle these refugees, especially those who worked with us. Let them come. We are ready.”
Fahima’s Story
Band Ali’s brother settled in St. Louis in 2006, and was able to sponsor his parents to come here in 2014. The parents then sponsored Band Ali and her three siblings in 2017. They now live in Affton.
Band Ali said she was lonely at a St. Louis high school after she first arrived. She had no knowledge of English, American culture or the school system.
“I was that ‘alone kid’ that nobody picked for gym class teams or any other activities,” she said. “I was that ‘alien kid’ that made a student change her seat to stay away from me. I was that alien kid, all alone in the corner of the cafeteria.
“I am scared that this will be the experience more refugees will have to go through in school,” Band Ali added. “I want to share my personal story with everyone to help everyone understand the refugee experience.”
After a couple of rough years, Band Ali now has the confidence to excel academically at the university level. She also has the skills to lobby in support of Afghan women who desperately need global support.
“Women are resisting and protesting against the Taliban right now,” she said. “These women are facing physical violence in the streets. I think it can make a difference if they have support.
“I want to urge the United Nations to oppose Taliban violations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Band Ali added. “I hope to find an international focus where I can directly ask U.N. leaders to not let the Taliban abuse women and deprive them of education.”
Understands U.S. Leaving
Band Ali said she agrees 100% with the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan. She understands America’s desire to end its commitment, but regrets that it was executed poorly and with poor timing.
“If it could have waited until winter we would have not seen all the destruction,” she said. “The Taliban goes away in the winter. They are not as prepared to fight as they are in the summer.”
However, the time for second-guessing and revisiting past decisions is over. Band Ali said it’s time to work for a better world and a brighter future.
For now, she has an aunt and uncle and their three children stuck in Afghanistan. Her aunt is a doctor. Her daughter, who was previously in her last year of medical school, is now confined at home unable to continue her education due to Taliban restrictions.
“Things are bad now, but I have high hopes for my country and I will be working hard to use my voice to help as much as possible,” said Band Ali. “I hope to be part of rebuilding and returning in the future.
“I hope that my Afghan fellows stand up against the Taliban and take the country back again, and I hope St. Louis will welcome us,” she said. “Even a small act of kindness or a smile can make a difference.”