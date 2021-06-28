Those of us living in communities like Webster Groves and Kirkwood made our choice based on such variables as price and schools. When we bought our first house in Kirkwood, we found a modestly-priced home that was within our budget. We enjoyed the many benefits of our community, including excellent schools that educated our three boys.
In Kirkwood, these affordable homes are disappearing month by month and are being replaced by larger, more expensive homes.
We must find a way to retain a wider range of home prices. Not only do we lose the young buyers necessary for a vibrant city, but we also lose teachers, nurses and civil employees, as well as people who retire and want to downsize.
Developers will always build homes that give them the greatest profit. Building smaller, affordable homes is not to their benefit, so we must ask our city council to help maintain housing stock that allows for residents with limited incomes to move into our city.
Susan Hayman
Kirkwood