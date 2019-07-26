As demolition crews move out of the former Gerber Chapel site in Webster Groves on West Lockwood Avenue, construction crews will soon move in to construct the Regions Bank project.
Mara Perry, the city’s director of planning and development, said the approved permits were picked up on July 15. According to Perry, residents should expect to see construction fencing going up either this week or next. After the fencing is installed, crews will begin installing new water and sewer lines on the property.
The Regions Bank project replaces the original 1865 Nathan Allen home, converted into a funeral home in the 1930s. The new development will contain a minimum of 3,000 square feet of retail space, a 2,200 to 2,500-square-foot Regions bank, and 25 parking spaces.