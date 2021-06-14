Construction of Engine House 2 at Elm and East Rose avenues continues on a daily basis, with much of the framework for the new living quarters in place. Construction is being done in phases, with the living quarters going up first, followed by demolition of the old engine house and construction of a new, much larger one. Fire Chief Tom Yohe said he expects the living quarters to be completed by mid-August and the engine house — twice the size of the current one — to be finished by January. The new fire station is being funded through Prop F, a $5 million bond issue passed by voters in April of 2019, and through the city’s general fund. Cost of the new station is expected to be between $5.3 to $5.4 million. The old station is 65 years old.