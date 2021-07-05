The Kirkwood School District has initiated the changes promised by Prop R with summer construction at Kirkwood High School and North Glendale Elementary School.
The bond issue passed with 68% approval on April 6, 2021, and includes major additions such as classrooms, offices and enhanced security measures at four of the district’s schools. These projects will take two years to complete, and the bids for construction will be awarded in late winter or early next spring, according to Mike Romay, the district’s chief financial officer. Romay said minor interior renovations are expected to be completed this summer.
Renovations at Kirkwood High School include converting an orchestra storage room on the Essex side of the school to a secured entrance and replacing some HVAC systems, doors and windows. The main welcome center and office relocation to the Dougherty Ferry entrance will not be completed until summer 2023.
At a June 14 board of education meeting, the board awarded the bid for the storage room renovation, HVAC replacement, and door and window replacements. Construction will take place this summer and should be complete by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, according to Romay. Other renovations to be completed this summer include a more secure entrance at North Glendale Elementary.
Higher Costs
Although bids are being awarded and construction is moving forward, the district is up against a challenge created by COVID-19. The pandemic has increased the price of labor and some materials, causing preliminary construction bids to come in higher than expected.
Romay said the situation is not ideal, but that the district has solutions in mind, especially since the larger construction bids won’t be awarded until winter.
“We’re definitely concerned and worried, but our hope is that things stabilize over the next six months,” he said. “Our first hope is that it just stabilizes and corrects itself. We’re not counting on that, so we’ll be working with our architects and our construction management firm to keep an eye on all the materials.”
Romay said one strategy to cut costs is to use alternative building materials. Without compromising quality, the construction management team will look for more readily available materials and use those instead. He also said each project receives base bids and alternative bids for lower priority matters. If the cost of materials continues to escalate, Kirkwood School District will consider cutting some of the lower priority bids from the construction plan.
Finally, the Prop R construction has a 10% contingency of $4.7 million for the purpose of unforeseen circumstances. These monies can be tapped into, if necessary, according to Romay.
The construction team will continue to meet with district staff, architects and the district’s construction management firm, Navigate Building Solutions, as construction moves forward and larger bids are awarded. Romay feels confident the district will be able to find ways to stay within the budget.
“Our construction management firm is working as an agent for us,” he said. “We’ll rely heavily on them to help us control the budget. They’re experts and this is something that they deal with all the time, so even though we’re concerned, I feel comfortable that with the help of our construction management they will be able to keep us on track.”
Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Jean Marie Andrews said the board is confident the district will be able to stay within budget. She said it’s important to her and the board to keep the community involved and updated as construction continues.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank our community for supporting the school district and express that as we begin this work, the board feels it’s very important that we continue to build on the trust that we have in our community by bringing them along and sharing what we’re doing with regard to these projects,” she said. “These are really exciting opportunities for our students, our district and our community.”
Megan Glasgow is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a rising senior at Kirkwood High School, and is an editor-in-chief at the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call.