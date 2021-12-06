Howard Fields, the Kirkwood School District’s superintendent of human resources, said the district is still working to enact recommendations from Encompass Resolution to improve the climate and culture surrounding the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations in schools. Encompass was hired following allegations of past sexual abuse from former students, which surfaced on social media in July 2020.
Current efforts include continuing district-wide training, providing all student families with a booklet on how to report misconduct, securing training for those responsible for investigating allegations, and procuring services to improve archiving investigation records. The district also hosted a Secret Service agent at Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools to talk about online safety.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said that for its February board of education meeting, the Superintendent Student Advisory Council is scheduled to help determine “student-friendly” language for classroom postings on identifying sexual harassment and how to report it.
Several abuse survivors have expressed dissatisfaction with the district’s efforts and have called for more transparency including releasing the names of all staff, faculty and administrators who have previously been investigated for sexual misconduct.