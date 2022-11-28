The Webster Groves City Council is continuing its work to develop a comprehensive plan for the city and is now seeking input from residents on mission, vision and values statements before finalizing work on strategic goals and tactics.
A community survey is available at webstergrovesmo.gov/strategicplanning until Dec. 16. Paper copies are also available at city hall and the recreation center.
Mayor Laura Arnold said strategic planning allows the city to identify priorities, allocate resources and ensure that residents, employees and elected leaders are all aligned.
“It is vital that we do it, and even more important that we have opportunities for public input in the process,” she said. “Please, please, please, go ahead and participate in that survey so that we are confident we’re moving in a direction the community can support.”