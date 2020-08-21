Lynn’s Grade: A-
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language and smoking
The Plot: Budding chef Adam (Charlie Plummer) is diagnosed halfway through his senior year with a mental illness. He transfers to a Catholic school, where he meets smart and fierce Maya (Taylor Russell), the class valedictorian. As he tries to find his way, their romance deepens. It is a bumpy road to triumph over his challenges, but he finds support to help him see the light.
Lynn’s Take: A realistic and intelligent look at a teenager facing mental health issues, “Words on Bathroom Walls” has good intentions and a worthy message not only for parents.
Adapted from the debut novel by Julia Walton by Nick Naveda, the film checks off all the coming-of-age boxes that you expect in teen dramas set in high schools. But the cast is so darn likable and the story so engaging that I’m OK with this often-used formula.
Naveda gives socially awkward but witty Adam fun banter and survival skills to maneuver the slings and arrows of high school. And he makes the unpredictability of his mental illness understandable. Director Thor Freudenthal keeps the action fast-paced and the conflicts relatable. He also showcases Adam’s mad culinary skills in an appealing way.
Taylor Russell, the breakout star of last year’s gripping tragic family drama “Waves,” cements her position as one to watch. She is terrific as the driven good girl Maya. She is not privy to Adam’s diagnosis but starts to wonder what’s wrong.
Plummer is authentic in going through his highs and lows, as he adjusts to his medication and talks (sometimes in his head) to his therapist. When he is hearing voices in his head, the imaginary characters are present to demand action and confuse his feelings. It’s a clever device — AnnaSophia Robb is a new-age sage while Devon Bostick is his ladies’ man advisor and Lobo Sebastian is the angry guy who wants to use force to settle things.
Touches of good humor help considerably; particularly Andy Garcia as the cool, hip priest that Adam starts to confide in, first in the confessional booth and then face to face. Their exchanges are a high point.
The parental conflicts are fairly standard, with Molly Parker as the concerned Mom and Walton Goggins as the boyfriend/stepdad who Adam just wants to keep out of his business.
At a time where there is an increased number of mental health issues due to the pandemic, this film is a sympathetic example of how necessary self-care and seeking help is when a crisis arises. And its honesty is not only refreshing but necessary.