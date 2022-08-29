The Kirkwood City Council on Aug. 18 unanimously approved a preliminary plat and development plan for Woodland Hill, a new six-home subdivision planned for 600 N. Ballas Road.
Woodland Hill will be developed as a community unit plan, which provides for flexibility in residential land development where properties face natural physical challenges such as steepness of terrain, flooding or rock formations.
The lots will range in size with the largest being 35,600-square-feet and the smallest being 23,600-square-feet. The target starting price would be upwards of $1.5 million. Two pieces of common ground will be maintained by a homeowner’s association.
Mayor Tim Griffin praised developer NJL Custom Homes for finding a way to utilize the parcel of land, which has remained empty for many years.
“This property is what community unit plans are for. It’s a unique property and you can’t just go in and do it by regular zoning,” Griffin said. “I commend the developer in developing a plan that will add six new households to the community. I support this.”
Council Member Nancy Luetzow, in response to a citizen comment from the last meeting, requested the developer add trees along the northern property line to mitigate light trespass for residents of a bordering neighborhood. The developer said there are already 158 trees in the plan, but NJL Custom Homes would be happy to move some around.
NJL Custom Homes must once again come before the council with a final plat and development plan at a future date.