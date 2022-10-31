About a month ago, I sat down with my coffee and oatmeal and spread the Webster-Kirkwood Times out in front of me. I was looking for a small article about our upcoming show at Grafica. I was told there would be an article, but that it may not include photos. When I didn’t find it in the first section, I turned to the second section and almost fell off my stool!
Ron Garnier’s “Leaving Home” was big and bold with a wonderful article about Ron and the upcoming show. I was absolutely floored. It was beyond anything I expected.
During the last 10 days of the show we had people come in every day, sometimes several people a day, who said they came in to see “Leaving Home” because they saw it in the WKT. (“Leaving Home” is now in our window, so you can still enjoy it.) One of those people came in with a friend, stayed in the gallery a long time and finally said she just had to have one of the paintings. Another said she didn’t realize we did custom framing, is bringing us something to frame and gave me a great referral! Some people signed up for our quarterly newsletter and others said they would come to our Third Thursday Artful Conversation. Oh, and another man told me he thought the WKT was the best local paper, even over the Post-Dispatch.
I can’t thank you enough for the community exposure you gave us.
Lynn Bozzay, Grafica Fine Art & Custom Framing