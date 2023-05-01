A short drive from St. Louis, Washington, Missouri, is a centuries-old historic settlement in the heart of wine country.
Experience old-world charm and enjoy a self-guided tour of up to 68 houses, museums, churches and other historic buildings. Art fans will enjoy a litany of creative agencies, studios and galleries.
Eat and drink at numerous wineries, breweries and distilleries, or have a meal in one of downtown Washington’s many delicious restaurants.
Enjoy Blues music and delicious food at the WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest, April 28-30. Don’t miss the Sunset on the Riverfront at Rennick Riverfront Park on the fourth Thursday of each month, April through September.
The 42nd annual Art Fair & Winefest will be held May 19-21. Taste delicious offerings from area wineries and enjoy delicious food, art and live music.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit downtownwashmo.org.
Ready To Serve
For a wine-tasting experience in Washington, Missouri, Oak & Front Wine Bar + Tasting Room, 120 W. Front Street, is an easy drive or train ride from St. Louis. Located in a historic building that overlooks the Missouri River and Washington’s Amtrak station, Oak & Front was founded by wine enthusiasts who love pouring, tasting and talking about wine.
The full bar offers global bottles and modern cocktails. Those who want a nosh to go with their beverage can enjoy locally-sourced charcuterie, flatbreads, salads and desserts. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday. Wine-tasting events as well as an exclusive wine club membership are available.
Find out more at oakandfront.com or by following Oak & Front on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.