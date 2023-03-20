Long before the phrase was coined, the women of Sunrise Senior Living in Webster Groves were breaking the glass ceiling.
The facility kicked off Women’s History Month on March 1 with the introduction of a new event honoring its female residents. Residents, families and staff gathered for refreshments and performances from Webster Groves High School’s “Cats Jazz Collective” before revealing the main affair — posters detailing the lives, accomplishments and words of wisdom from the female residents.
Visitors and residents alike explored and chatted about the stories on display. The posters showcased inspiration, such as one resident being the first woman to open a business for electrical design or another giving the advice: “Live your life today, not tomorrow and definitely not yesterday.”
Young women from the all-girls high school Nerinx Hall in Webster Groves created the posters after being paired with women at the retirement community, whom they interviewed about their lives.
Residents reacted to the posters about their lives with friends and family, pointing out details and elaborating on certain stories and photos. Visitors asked questions about their lives, learning back stories behind nicknames or how they chose their careers.
The conversations, posters and entertainment provided a warm atmosphere to celebrate this generation of women — which is exactly what Barbara Smith, activities and volunteer coordinator at Sunrise, had hoped.
Smith said that Nerinx Hall often partners with the senior living facility for volunteer hours, and the Webster Groves High School jazz band had put on a few performances there in the past.
They reached out to the schools and put on the entirely new event — one centered on making the residents the stars. Especially because many of the women didn’t get much recognition for their accomplishments when they were in their younger years.
“It was back in an age where it wasn’t ‘I am woman, hear me roar,’” Smith said. “These women were amazing, just in their own right. It sort of predated all of the women’s lib kind of stuff.”
Alice Murray, 95-year-old New Jersey native, was one of those women. In the 1950s, when Murray was in her twenties, she began traveling for a corporation as an advertising agent, helping create print and television ads for brands both in the United States and abroad.
“It was heavenly. It was a novelty,” she said.
Murray worked on the sets of live telenovelas in Mexico City, went out to dinner with the president of the company and worked on translating ads into multiple languages, including for faraway demographics like Inuit tribes.
From there, she went on to teach for many years, having always valued her education. She remembers being called “the college girl” at one of her jobs, as none of the other women she worked with had been to college. Murray earned her bachelor’s degree at Rutgers University, where the rest of her family had been attending for generations as well.
Murray ended up in St. Louis well into her adulthood after her husband had taken on a temporary three-year contract in the area. The contract kept getting renewed, and they ended up staying. None of her family had ever been to St. Louis and would visit to sightsee, as her family members were big travelers. Murray was a traveler herself, noting that she and her mother traveled across Europe before she graduated from high school.
After graduating from college, one of the first things she did was learn how to drive and get her passport.
Murray wasn’t the only traveler featured at Sunrise Senior Living’s event earlier this month. Shirley Gerdel, 88-year-old St. Louis native, has traveled to six continents and all 50 states. She recounted her favorite places — Rome, Barcelona, New York City and Tahiti. In Tahiti, Gerdel met a Japanese family whose relatives she later stayed with while visiting Japan.
Gerdel said her grandmothers instilled a love of traveling in her, as they both were travelers, too. Her first ever trip was to the Lake of the Ozarks with family, and it branched out from there.
“It’s seeing different cultures and enjoying the people I see,” she said. “I stayed in an igloo once, which was rather interesting.”
Gerdel traveled the globe with her family and on guided trips with faculty from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for 15 years and took her troop to Colorado after saving up from two years of cookie sales.
Despite finding so many new places she loved, Gerdel always knew St. Louis was home. Her grandfather came to St. Louis at the turn of the 20th century to work as an electrician setting up the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. After her husband left the service, their family moved to Glendale, where they lived for 42 years. One of Gerdel’s children and grandchildren still live there now.
“She’s had a very active life,” her daughter, Karen Schneider, said. “She’s always been very interested in learning about the best people in the world, always learning.”
Schneider and Gerdel’s granddaughter, Lauren Rios, enjoyed not only seeing Gerdel’s poster, but those of the other women as well.
Murray gave her poster the stamp of approval too, explaining that her mother is listed as her inspiration because she passed on her love of music, teaching her “every song on Broadway.”
The event was a hit for all involved, and Sunrise praises the students from Nerinx Hall and Webster Groves High School for helping to make the event a success. Organizers are already planning for this to become a recurring celebration.
“It’s important to turn ‘history’ into ‘her story,’ because a lot of the time her story isn’t being told,” said Nawasha Miller, another coordinator at Sunrise Senior Living. “It was a good idea for us to do this project.”