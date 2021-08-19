A celebration of the 101st anniversary of the 19th amendment, ensuring the right to vote for U.S. women, will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Hearth Room at the Hawken House, 3 Cooper Lane in Webster Groves.
The event is a fundraiser for the National Women’s Political Caucus-STL, which aims to recruit, train and elect more women to political office. Tickets are $20.
The event will feature a performance by reenactor Tia Adkins as Sojourner Truth, giving her “Ain’t I A Woman” speech from 1851, and live music by Deb Summers, including songs from the suffrage protests from 1913-1920. Guests are encouraged to wear white, which is the color the 1920 suffragists wore. The event will also feature a book signing of “Living My tRuth: Personal Reflections on the Impact of the RBG Legacy” by two of the contributing authors.
Wine, soft drinks, appetizers and cake will be served. For the health and safety of attendees, the event is open to those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccination cards may be asked for at the door.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-the-vote-and-national-womens-political-caucus-stl-tickets-165697237899.