In response to “Vote Accordingly” from the Oct. 21-27 Mailbag ... It goes without saying that conceiving a child from rape is a harrowing scenario no woman should suffer. But this question should be answered: What did the child conceived in rape do wrong?
Presumably, requiring a woman to carry a rapist’s child means she is not allowed to obtain an abortion. It is wrong to intentionally end a child’s life — abortion ends a child’s life, and therefore abortion is wrong.
While a child conceived in rape is caused by a horrible tragedy, one in which the rapist should be justly punished to the full extent of the law, how does aborting the innocent child’s life do justice for the child? The child had no choice in how they came about, and ending their life helps neither the child nor the mother, and certainly does not punish the rapist.
Women and their children need support, not abortion. Groups like Our Lady’s Inn provide life-affirming support for women and their children. Let us stop peddling abortion as a solution for difficult issues.
William Avery
Shrewsbury