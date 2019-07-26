The Webster Groves Police Department has responded to an incident involving two African American women who claim they were victims of racial profiling by police. Their vehicle was pulled over and they were detained for about two hours.
In a social media post that has garnered a lot of attention, Washington University student Tay Armani stated that she and a female friend were together in a vehicle when it was pulled over by a Webster Groves police officer at about 11:50 p.m. on the night of July 1.
Armani claims that officers — the one who made the stop as well as others who were called for back up — threatened her and her friend after the two declined to get out of the car. Eventually, the pair exited the vehicle.
“They had us standing in the middle of a dark road for almost two hours, and I still was given a ticket and told I had to appear in court,” Armani wrote in her post. “No apology was issued or any type of remorse. I felt humiliated, helpless and drained.”
Armani went on to say: “Of course it turned out that they had misread my license plate and had my car confused with another car.”
But the Webster Groves Police Department disputes that, as well as Armani’s other claims. Speaking at the July 16 Webster Groves City Council meeting, Capt. Stephen Spear with the Webster Groves Police Department said there were discrepancies between what Armani claimed in her Facebook post and what took place during the incident.
“The stop was a result of a patrol officer being alerted to a wanted stolen vehicle by an automated license plate reader. That entry was made by the University City Police Department,” Spear told the Times when asked about the incident. “The driver and passenger initially refused to exit their vehicle. After they exited, officers contacted the University City Police Department and determined that the vehicle was not stolen, but had been illegally taken from a tow yard without paying the tow fee.”
Spear said a University City police officer responded to the scene and issued a summons to the vehicle’s owner for “theft of services and she was released, although she could have been arrested.”
Webster Groves City Council Member Laura Arnold questioned why the women were asked to exit the vehicle. Spear said it was due to a concern for the occupants’ safety and because the officer was alone. He said it’s the department’s policy in such a case to check the vehicle for weapons.
Spear said the duration of the stop was an hour and 22 minutes, and that it was “much longer than normal” due to the circumstance. But that’s still roughly 40 minutes shy of Armani’s claim of two hours. Spear also denied the women’s claims of officers having threatened them or used profanity.
Spear said the Webster Groves Police Department has received no formal complaints from the driver or the passenger of the vehicle.