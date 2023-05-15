Relationships reign in local female-owned businesses.
Peg Weathers, president and CEO of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the chamber’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Group is a perfect example of how such connections among experienced businesswomen and women just starting their careers can help each other grow professionally and personally.
These entrepreneurial women of influence were launched on a volunteer basis nearly 10 years ago by Lorilee Cummings, a Kirkwood area real estate agent.
“When I started in real estate, I decided since I live in Kirkwood, I’d focus all my energy at the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber of Commerce. Now, almost all my business comes from the chamber. On a personal level, I’ve met some of my best friends through the chamber,” Cummings said.
As the founder of the chamber’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Group, Cummings said she’s seen how transformative it is to dig deeper into getting to know each other, genuinely care about each other, and find ways to help each other.
Weathers said participants of the Women’s Entrepreneurial Group meet once a month, currently at Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill in Kirkwood.
“We have 30 women each time, always with a waiting list. We’re only limited by the size of the meeting site,” explained Weathers. “It’s a very vibrant group.”
She said the consortium is anchored by businesswomen supporting each other through knowledge, tips about finances and steps necessary for successful business achievements.
“These lunch meetings allow relationships to develop at a different level, enabling more sharing of resources and advice. Additional value of the gatherings are the opportunities for one-on-one conversations and networking outside of the meeting,” she added.
At the luncheons, Weathers said the group has addressed topics such as social media needed for business and the importance of reviewing business plans and goals at least every three months.
“I prefer a diversity of ideas when it comes to business strategies, and it takes collaboration and trust to accept someone else’s ideas. Our type of group allows for those with different life experiences and various perspectives to help solve each other’s issues,” said Weathers.
She said luncheon attendees need not be residents of Kirkwood or Des Peres.
This chamber also hosts free events, such as First Friday Coffees, which Weathers said also have solid representation from frequent Women’s Entrepreneurial Group participants.
“Over the last four years, our chamber’s membership has really increased, and we’re attracting younger members. It’s nice to see fresh perspectives, and indirect mentorships happening with those who’ve been in their careers longer. There also are formal friendships occurring with younger women and more experienced women who are helping answer questions about how to navigate the work world,” summarized Weathers.
Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce
The Webster Groves, Shrewsbury, Rock Hill and Brentwood areas have about 146 women-owned businesses, according to Karen Parks, executive director of the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce.
Parks said that percentage of female-operated businesses reflects approximately half of their total chamber membership.
“Our chamber itself is women led, with myself, our fantastic Membership Manager Tamera Clair and Board of Director President Valery Welch,” Parks noted.
While this chamber doesn’t currently have events specifically for those who identify as women, Parks said she anticipates making some changes in the near future to ensure it offers more inclusive events that reflect the communities it serves.
She said the chamber is comprised of an estimated 90% small businesses.
“I believe that lends to a supportive community and opportunities for women and other under-represented individuals in business,” Parks said. “We have a diverse group of businesses, and an active, invested community that
to include international students, high schools to include young entrepreneurs, city governments, business associations and more. Those kinds of partnerships support local businesses in many ways.
Challenges & Triumphs
“Women face the same challenges they always have, sadly — pay inequity, misogyny, an attack on their bodily autonomy, lack of access to health care, child care systems — the challenges are great,” Parks added.
In an overall sense of representation, however, gender trends appear to be equalizing when considering the composition of those involved in businesses locally. As evidence of that, Katherine Hessel, communications manager for the city of Kirkwood, pointed toward the fact that three of seven, or 42%, of the city’s council members are female.
Hessel said women also comprise roughly 48% of the members who serve on Kirkwood’s 20 volunteer commissions and committees.
“City of Kirkwood representatives value all views and understand the importance of a female’s perspective in city government,” Hessel stated.
Women In Webster Groves
While the city of Webster Groves doesn’t officially collect gender demographic information when businesses are applying for licenses, Jenny Starkey, Webster Groves director of public affairs and engagement, said about 25% of local businesses appear to be women-owned, per the list of licensed business owner names in Webster Groves.
“We’re in the process of hiring a temporary position for a women’s empowerment coordinator. The purpose of this position is to develop a speaker series for women in Webster Groves to focus on building entrepreneurship and civic engagement,” Starkey explained.
She said this position is being made possible through the city receiving a $15,000 grant from the National League of Cities to help aid in leadership diversity initiatives.
“The city will use the grant to develop a speaker series available to all community members, but targeted at female entrepreneurs. Women who complete the speaker series will be able to apply for small micro-grants,” Starkey said.
She said Webster Groves also has a robust Business Development Commission.
“Of the nine members on this commission, five of them are women,” she highlighted.
These commission members plan to hold a “Business Coffee” on May 17 to allow all business owners to network, speak with Mayor Laura Arnold and discuss ideas for spending American Rescue Plan funding. The meeting will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
Starkey said each of Webster Groves’ business districts have an advisory commission as well, through which business owners in that district can share ideas and feedback.
“We also recently worked with United WE on an Appointments Project to help increase the number of women on boards and commissions, but this was focused more on encouraging women to become involved with the political process rather than business,” she stated.
Starkey noted there are several successful women-owned businesses in Webster Groves, and that many of those women are also involved with the city’s groups.
Starkey said Webster Groves staff are always happy to work with individuals interested in opening a business in Webster Groves to aid in knowing the steps needed and opportunities available.
“The business community in Webster Groves is very strong, and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our community actually experienced a growth in new businesses rather than a loss,” she added.