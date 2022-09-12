Women are responsible for the bearing and wellbeing of every human on this planet. It is a crime against all humility to strip her of the right to make choices about her body.
The majority of this country supports Roe. Our courts have been systematically and politically overrun by a fundamentalist “Christian” minority. Women are second class citizens. We are criminalized for protecting ourselves. Silence and acceptance will only cost more precious lives of women.
As a mother and a resident of Missouri, I’m horrified by what my state has done to basic rights for women.
We got here partly because abortion stigma kept us silent. Now is the time to talk about abortion loudly and proudly. Speak up about your abortion, why you supported your partner getting an abortion or how you came to realize abortion rights are important to you. This decision will affect generations of people. They are counting on us to not stay silent.
Denise Acar
Webster Groves