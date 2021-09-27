Webster-Kirkwood Times Publisher Randy Drilingas and Editor-in-Chief Jaime Mowers were recently featured on the Radio63119 show, “Taking Care of Small Business.”
In the interview, which aired on Wednesday, Sept. 22, Times owners spoke with host Mark Sauter about the challenges and successes throughout the past year.
Listen to the interview at tinyurl.com/542bxwbb.
The show will also air at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, on Radio63119 at 92.9 FM.
“Taking Care of Small Business” is designed to educate listeners on the ins and outs of small businesses and connect them with guests who can provide advice and services related to small businesses.