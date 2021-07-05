My heart is full of love and gratitude — thank you, thank you, THANK YOU to each and every one of you, near and far, who helped make this year’s Buzzing Love Day the biggest and kindest yet!
With special thanks to Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch for proclaiming June 29 as “Buzzing Love Day: A Day of Kindness” in the city of Webster Groves, we had more people than ever join in our annual celebration.
Although the love was buzzing across the country on this day of days, many Webster Groves and Kirkwood residents were buzzing love and spreading kindness right here — and it was amazing!
A woman knitted a quilt and involved the community via social media to choose a recipient. Others treated strangers to coffee, surprised friends with flowers, gave compliments, called people out on their kindness, paid for people’s groceries, donated to local food pantries, added books to free little libraries, showed appreciation for firefighters and police officers, and so much more. There was even an ice cream happy hour at Serendipity in Webster Groves — more than 100 people were treated to a free scoop ... and all that’s just a mere glimpse of the kindness that was shared!
Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who helped light up their corners of the world with kindness on Buzzing Love Day. I am certain that the ripple effects of all this kindness will keep spreading, and hopefully the love will reverberate for a long while.
But it’s also up to us to keep it going. Even though Buzzing Love Day is our “big day,” now that you’re here and you’re part of the Buzzing Love movement, I hope you realize the power that small acts of kindness have in changing the world, and that you’ll help us spread more love throughout the year.
Don’t worry if you “missed” Buzzing Love Day — you can buzz the love any time ... because everyone could use a little more kindness every day. Because that is how we change the world — one act of kindness, one person, one moment, one day at a time. And even if we can’t change the world, I know from personal experience that the kindness we extend to others has the power to not only turn their day around, but change the way they see the world — at least their world — and how they interact in it. Because kindness most often begets kindness.
I would love to hear about any stories from Buzzing Love Day that anyone has so I can feature them in my next column — not only acts of kindness, but also any stories behind them. The smiles, the unexpected interactions and any “Buzzing Love moments” you experienced or witnessed. Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699. In the meantime, keep buzzing the love!