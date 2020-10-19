The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis recently premiered three new short plays from young area playwrights for its annual WiseWrite Play Festival.
The free, virtual showcase of these new works, performed by professional actors, premiered on The Rep’s YouTube channel on Oct. 2, and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
Now in its 24th year, The Rep’s WiseWrite program was designed to help young playwriting students find their voices and unlock their creativity. This year, the WiseWrite program moved online, sharing training videos for students and inviting young people to submit short plays to the digital festival.
The plays are available for viewing throughout The Rep’s 2020-21 season on The Rep’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/TheRepertoryTheatreofStLouis/videos. They include:
• “The Magical Medicine” by Avery Etling, 10, from Our Lady of the Pillar School;
• “Bearly Alive!” by Thomas Kessler, 16, from Webster Groves High School;
• “Evie Can Almost Hear You” by Marin Mackey, 17, from Crossroads College Prep.
The WiseWrite Play Festival is presented with assistance from Mary Ann Lee, Dana Brown Charitable Trust, The DeWitt and Caroline Van Evera Foundation, Clifford Willard Gaylord Foundation, DCA Family Foundation, US Bank and the Enterprise Holdings Foundation.