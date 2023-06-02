Growing old gracefully, comfortably, beautifully — four female residents of Webster Groves and Kirkwood are among 14 seniors highlighted in a traveling social photography exhibit on display at the Webster Groves Public Library June 2 through 28.
Titled “Wise Women … Resilient Lives,” this exhibit created by Cathy Lander-Goldberg gives voice to a diverse group of area women who are in their late 70s through early 90s.
“I wanted this display to say, ‘We are aging, but we’re still living our lives exuberantly and the way we want to,’” said the West St. Louis County photographer/curator.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on Friday, June 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Starting June 3, the exhibit will be on display during regular library hours.
Lander-Goldberg, a local portrait photographer, educator and social worker, said the intention of her project is to challenge stereotypes, spotlight those in this older demographic and provide inspiration, wisdom and perspectives on resilience for viewers of all ages.
“While some cultures revere elders’ wisdom, ours tends not to do so. This exhibit honors and celebrates these experienced women, breaks stereotypes and provides viewers with suggestions on how to keep finding joy, connection and purpose despite the challenges and losses that may come with aging,” Lander-Goldberg explained.
She said the women included in the exhibit come from all walks of life, ethnicities, careers, backgrounds and sexual orientations.
“But what they have in common is their willingness to share their perspectives on living meaningful lives through volunteering, advocating, writing, working, learning, teaching, traveling, creating, physical activity, humor, gratitude, faith, patience, self-kindness, hope, pleasure, positivity, problem-solving and connecting with others,” she added.
There also was a project layer that explored how older women find strength to keep progressing in life with intention and joy after experiencing significant losses, as well as addressing agism, gratitude and purpose.
Two of the women featured in the project, Carol Jackson and Meg Selig, are from Kirkwood.
“I hope I leave the planet better than I found it,” said Jackson, 81. “I hope I leave it with love, understanding and compassion, like my mom did. I hope I live to 100 and still be able to dance, give and be a happy person on this earth.”
Post-retirement in 2010, Jackson has volunteered at the Shepherd’s Center nonprofit for seniors, located inside Webster Groves Christian Church at 1320 W. Lockwood Ave.
Selig, 78, a former high school and community college counselor, authored the book, “Silver Sparks: Thoughts on Growing Older, Wiser, and Happier.”
“One key to my resilience as I’ve aged is ‘the gratitude attitude,’” Selig shared. “Every day I consciously savor the pleasures of my life, both large and small — a good meal, a relaxing walk, a fun conversation, a small success. I’ve even learned to be grateful for myself, with all my strengths and quirks.
“Thanks to the gratitude attitude, I am happier and more self confident than when I was younger,” Selig added. “The other key is purpose. Writing became my retirement purpose. All my writing success has come after age 65. What works for me is setting goals, chipping away at them and following a daily writing routine.”
Some of the project participants revealed with conviction that they “aren’t done yet!”
Advice from Betty Neeley, an 86-year-old Webster Groves resident also featured in the project, is “to have younger friends because they keep you trying to keep up with them and acting younger.”
Neeley’s other shared life lessons had underpinnings of unabashedly doing whatever she was interested in. This even included joining a male biker club for many years, which may have partially led to her nickname from friends applied on her customized golf cart as “Bad Ass Betty.”
Another participant, Maxine Stone, is a former Webster Groves resident who currently lives in the city of St. Louis. As a nursing home administrator/owner, she worked with mentally ill adults until her retirement in 2006.
“Why waste precious time on negativity?” posed Stone, who said her life approach is “F.F.F.P.,” which stands for fun, friends, food and staying positive.
Lander-Goldberg explained that “Wise Women … Resilient Lives” is similar to her past displays and literary exhibitions from the mid-1990s titled “Resilient Souls: Young Women’s Portraits and Words” and its follow up “The Resilient Souls Project” in 2016, for which the photos were taken 20 years apart. The subjects of the initial exhibition were in their teens and early 20s before there was social media, so she pointed out they did not have a platform at that time to share their stories.
All of her projects focused on self-reflection.
“The subjects in both exhibits share their stories and thoughts, which may inspire others who view the exhibits,” she added. “In Wise Women, the subjects selected a photo from their past, and I worked with them to take a new portrait at their current age.”
“My hope is that this latest project helps older women to feel heard,” added Lander-Goldberg.