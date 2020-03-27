Some background. We grew up in Kirkwood in great affordable homes (Nancy on Brookhaven Court and Dick on Silver Lane). Nancy graduated from Coyle High School and Dick graduated from Kirkwood High School. We met when we were both City Of Kirkwood employees. Nancy was working at The Kirkwood Public Library and Dick was working on the Kirkwood Street Department shoveling rock. Nancy graduated from Webster College and became a school teacher. Dick graduated from Washington University in engineering. Dick worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft on USA fighter aircraft and taught engineering at The University of Wisconsin (Madison). We have two precious children and four precious grandchildren.
Liz Gibbons will fight to preserve the historical integrity and great unique character of Kirkwood. Liz Gibbons will fight to stop Kirkwood from being a Developers’ Paradise, which is causing many new Kirkwood buildings to not meet Kirkwood building code specifications (due to building code variances requested by developers). Those new buildings are way too tall, creating a tall Manhattan!
Current Kirkwood building codes were put into place to ensure that Kirkwood’s historical integrity and great unique character would be preserved. The many building code variances requested by developers will destroy Kirkwood’s unique character. Liz will also work to stop Kirkwood from becoming The City Of The Rich — caused by gigantic, expensive McMansions replacing current affordable homes which will forever change the unique character of Kirkwood.
On June 2, to preserve the historical integrity and great unique character of Kirkwood, please vote for Liz Gibbons for the Kirkwood City Council! She has the wisdom, decency and courage to stand up to developers and Liz has total empathy for current Kirkwood Residents. It is time for Developers’ Paradise to end!
Kirkwood
PAID FOR BY DICK AND NANCY REEVES