Winter Wonderland, the annual holiday light display at Tilles Park, 9551 Litzinger Road, will run Friday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Jan. 2.
Though walk-through nights have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, carriage rides are offered every day of the week except Mondays. Carriages are available for groups of two, six and nine, and are offered only for individual households. All participants age 6 or older are required to wear masks.
Fees for car drive-throughs are paid onsite with cash or check. Exact change is encouraged. Drivers may also pay in advance through MetroTix.com or by phone at 314-534-1111. No pre-registration is required for drive-through visits.
For more information, schedules and reservations, visit www.winterwonderlandstl.com.