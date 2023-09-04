Winter Opera St. Louis’ 17th season opens with “Don Giovanni” by Mozart, Nov. 17 and 19, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
This centuries-old Spanish legend blends comedy, melodrama and the supernatural and is regarded as one of the greatest operas of all time.
The season continues with “Manon Lescaut” by Giacomo Puccini on Jan. 19 and 21, 2024, and “Naughty Marietta” by Victor Herbert on March 1 and 3, 2024.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit winteroperastl.org.