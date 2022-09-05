Winter Opera St. Louis is gearing up for its 16th season. Winter Opera St. Louis features nationally and internationally-known artists performing classic operas in their original languages with English subtitles. All shows will be held at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Box office and concessions open one hour prior to performances.
Starting off the season is Giacomo Puccini’s “La Rondine,” an opera in three acts. “La Rondine” will be performed on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
“Macbeth” by Guiseppe Verde will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2023; and at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22. This four-act opera is based on William Shakespeare’s play of the same name.
Operetta “The Desert Song” by Sigmund Romberg will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 3, 2023; and at 2 p.m. on March 5.
The Fall Gala at the Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Road, will be held Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $160 and include a cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, wine, live and silent auctions, and entertainment by Winter Opera artists. All proceeds benefit the 16th season. Black tie or cocktail attire requested.
To learn more or purchase tickets, visit winteroperastl.org.