The Winter Opera’s 15th season begins with the inaugural Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. There are shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
This celebration welcomes the festive winter season with holiday classics and opera favorites including selections from “The Nutcracker” and “La Bohème.” A local children’s chorus adds young voices to the sounds of the season, and Ballet 314 will take the stage for a performance. Scott Schoonover, a St. Louis native and Winter Opera veteran, will conduct.
To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/32r3yavw.