Ursuline Academy junior Emma Hingle took first place in this year’s Kirkwood Human Rights Commission essay contest. Open to all juniors enrolled in a Kirkwood high school or attending home school, this year’s essay topic was, “What is the most important human rights issue currently and why?” Kirkwood High School students Gus Lauberth, Arul Osburn and Khadija Khan took second, third and fourth place respectively. The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission presented the awards to the students at the Kirkwood City Council meeting on May 4. Pictured from left are Osburn, Lauberth, Khan, Hingle and Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin.