The Wine & Cheese Place is relocating from its longtime location in Rock Hill to Kirkwood.
The specialty shop is set to open next month in its new, larger space at 10451 Manchester Road. The Kirkwood City Council approved a special use permit for the space earlier this year.
The Kirkwood location is about 1,000-square-feet bigger than the Rock Hill location at 9755 Manchester Road.
The store is known for its large selection of wines, spirits, craft beers, cheeses and more. There are also locations in Clayton, Creve Coeur and Town & Country.