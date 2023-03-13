After presenting Kirkwood with a petition to address road safety issues on Big Bend Road last September, Windsor Forest neighbors in south Kirkwood have decided to further pursue their concerns at a neighborhood meeting on March 14.
Neighbors hope to nail down specifics for safety improvements on a busy stretch of Big Bend Road between Interstate 270 and Crestwood at Interstate 44. They contend safety needs are more pressing as the nearby community college revamps its campus and more residents are added at Geyer Manor.
“Our purpose in inviting people to a neighborhood town hall is twofold,” said Bill Ruppert, who lives on Forest Avenue. “First, we want to consider what can be done to slow and calm the increasing traffic on Big Bend that comes by us fast and furious.
“Second, it is virtually impossible much of the time for pedestrians and bicyclists to find safe ways to cross Big Bend,” added Ruppert. “The intersection at Geyer and Big Bend has been rated as one of the most dangerous. We would like to see a mid-block pedestrian crosswalk near the front of Meramec college.”
Neighbors say this is an opportune time to work on traffic safety issues. Road work is slated for Big Bend. The college is redoing its master plan with new options for parking and campus access. New Geyer Manor residents are looking for the “walkability” that Kirkwood advertises as a community perk.
“Really, all of us who live south of Big Bend just don’t feel included in Kirkwood’s walkability promise,” said Maria Tutskey, who also lives on Forest Avenue. “We’re isolated. We’re separated. And Big Bend is more congested than I have ever seen it.
“I have three kids, and I just shudder at the idea of young ones trying to find a way to cross that street,” added Tutskey. “I don’t think more red lights will work because people run them. I teach at Robinson (Elementary School) on the other side of Big Bend and was hit by someone who ran a red light.”
While her car was in the shop, Tutskey said she tried getting around on a bicycle. She said that was not a solution for coping with Big Bend traffic. Tutskey said she worries about what will happen to traffic on Big Bend when St. Louis Community College begins reconstructing its Meramec campus.
“I hope Meramec has been looking at what to do with Big Bend with their new campus planning,” she said. “This could lead to something better, hopefully.”
College Is A Stakeholder
Ruppert said it would benefit the college and the neighbors to have a pedestrian crosswalk with flashing lights just east of what is now the traffic entrance to the campus. That entrance will disappear under the college’s new plans for the campus.
“People need to know that we are not asking the college to invest in road infrastructure, but the college is a stakeholder in the neighborhood and certainly has an interest in the safety of students and residents,” he said. “From what we’ve seen, Meramec has shown it wants to be a good neighbor.”
Wil Loy has lived on Wilton Lane near Big Bend for 52 years and said the traffic volume has never been worse. He said he worries about trucks and construction equipment coming into the area with the campus renewal.
“The road is already pretty tore up,” said Loy. “One of the things that happens now is when there are accidents, or bumper-to-bumper traffic on the interstate, heavy trucks exit I-270 onto Big Bend east and follow it all the way to I-44. It’s a shortcut for them.
“As far as being a pedestrian trying to cross Big Bend, we in the neighborhood find it a life-threatening experience,” added Loy. “How do you time getting across four lanes of traffic when people accelerate and ignore speed limits?”
Ruppert said pedestrian safety is high up on the March 14 neighborhood meeting agenda. With expansion of bicycle routes due to the I-44 bridge trail opening and Grant’s Trail expansion into Kirkwood, bicyclists’ safety also is high on the radar.
Opportunities Missed?
David Eagleton, who lives near Big Bend and I-44, contends the St. Louis area is missing out on federal grant money that could help address Kirkwood’s walkability strategy for the future of the community.
“The Biden infrastructure bill passed in 2021 has more funding and grants for safe streets then we’ve ever seen,” said Eagleton. “Unfortunately, most of our jurisdictions are not eligible because a regional safe streets plan has never been developed. They’ve done nothing. We’re losing out.
“We should have a multi-use pathway trail for connectivity to Meramec from Grant’s Trail and from the I-44 bridge pathway,” he added. “That would help students get to school, would decrease traffic, would be a recreational asset and would address climate change.”
Eagleton said a great example of missed opportunity is the new bridge over I-44 at Big Bend that has no provision for a multi-use trail connection. Another issue is the bridge over the Meramec River with a multi-use trail that does not continue on the Kirkwood side.
“The money is there, but the will is not there,” said Eagleton. “We don’t think and plan as a team and a region with all our little jurisdictions. Everyone does their own thing. Everything is done piecemeal. It’s unconscionable.”
Ryan Pennington of Wilton Lane said there needs to be a walkability plan and a plan for multi-use trails put in place for Kirkwood that’s good for the next 50 years. He said reducing speed limits and installing a few crosswalks will not cut it.
“Lots of traffic trying to get to places quickly is not compatible with safe streets and pedestrian safety,” said Pennington. “I grew up on Bodley and we kids were pretty safe biking to downtown Kirkwood. That can’t be said now, and it’s impossible for kids living south of Big Bend.”
Kirkwood needs a long-range, pedestrian-friendly plan that will reduce traffic and slow down the traffic that remains, according to Pennington. The plan needs to serve people, not high-volume traffic going east-west or north-south through Kirkwood.
“Some people won’t be happy with such a plan, but if you are the kind of person who wants to get to places fast, go to the mall and park right next to your favorite restaurant, then move to Chesterfield,” Pennington said.
For more information about the Windsor Forest neighborhood meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, contact Bill Ruppert at 314-504-4335.