Email The Times for an advanced screening of Netflix’s "The Mitchells Vs. The Machines" on Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. A Netflix subscription is not required, and winners will be emailed a link to view the film.
To enter, send an email to reelword@timesnewspapers.com with the subject line "The Mitchells Vs. The Machines" and your name in the body. The first 25 entries will receive a link to the advanced screening.
Check in early starting at 5:15 — the virtual doors will be open 45 minutes prior to the screening start time. There will be trivia games and a DJ playing music so families can have some fun together before the screening begins.
Deadline for entry is Thursday, April 22.
About The Film
A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope!
The film stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O'Brien, Doug the Pug, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, and Jay Pharoah.
View a trailer for "The Mitchells Vs. The Machines" here.