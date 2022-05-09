German language student Morgan Lawrence, who is a junior at Webster Groves High School, has been awarded a full scholarship through the organization Youth for Understanding to study abroad next year at a high school in Germany. The program, titled Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange, is a highly competitive scholarship program jointly funded and managed by the U.S. and German governments. The scholarship includes placement with a German host family, admission to a German high school, pre-departure training in the United States, orientation programs in Germany, language lessons upon arrival in Germany, and meetings with United States and German government officials.