I’ve recently been reading several strong and varied opinions regarding the currently proposed SG Collaborative development between Rock Hill and Gore.
Admittedly, I’ve had some strong opinions of my own as this development would significantly change the atmosphere of my street and the surrounding area that I have grown to love so much over the years. Honestly, I’ve been pretty skeptical of advertisements I’ve been reading, but I’m striving for better understanding over simply making assumptions and giving in to heel digging.
Questions: Will this development really be the solution to our high taxes? Is the traffic study taking COVID-time numbers into account? And how many main thoroughfares will need to be widened for highway access? Will the 10% affordable housing being proposed prove to be any better than the percentage of affordability that already exists? Is there really a demand for 600-750 additional apartments in Webster?
Will extending downtown one street over truly bring in the diversity that we all are so greatly hoping for? Can a creek that usually sits dry but also overflows its banks several times a year actually be converted into a River Walk? Are we completely sure we can’t reduce the scale to something that could potentially be more in line with the unique character that attracts people to Webster Groves and still get the growth and progress we want?
I moved here because I like stuff in my backyard. I would love some additional development down the street. This current proposal feels a bit excessive and not much like Webster Groves. It doesn’t fit the magical “small town in the big city” charm that makes Webster such a unique and interesting place. I’m still willing to listen and absolutely willing to be wrong. My head will remain unexploded no matter the outcome.
Todd Hughes
Webster Groves