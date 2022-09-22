Moore, William Terrence “Terry,” passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022, at the age of 83. He is reunited with his wife of 39 years, Shirley Moore. They were longtime Webster Groves residents.
Terry is survived by his two stepsons, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nieces, two nephews, and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
Terry was born in 1939 in Fulton, Missouri. He graduated from Ames High School, Grinnell College, and received his master’s degree from Iowa University.
In 1963, Terry joined the Peace Corps and was stationed in Indonesia for two years. He returned to coach football and wrestling at Grinnell College. Terry worked as a math teacher and coach at Hixson Junior High School in the Webster Groves School District for 27 years. As “Uncle Terry, Uncle Scrap Iron,” he spent 27 plus years at Camp Mishawaka in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Beloved by so many, Terry was truly a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher, coach, counselor, mentor and friend.
A service will be held at the Laclede Groves Chapel in Webster Groves, 723 S. Laclede Station Road, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, followed by a reception at the Laclede Groves Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association — www.alz.org.