Euwer, William T. “Bill,” passed away peacefully July 13, 2022, at the age of 82, while visiting his beloved home away from home in South Haven, Michigan, where he spent every summer. He was surrounded at the time by lifelong friends Judge Don Goodwillie, Gary Horton and Roger Horton, all natives of South Haven. Bill was born Sept. 30, 1939, the son of Herbert D. and Grace Taussig Euwer of Kirkwood, Missouri, which he called home his entire life. He is survived by his two cousins, Gretchen Taussig Muckler and Judith Taussig Wolters, and is lovingly remembered by his cousins and their children, his neighbors, many wonderful friends and numerous beneficiaries.
After receiving a law degree from Washington and Lee and serving in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, Bill returned to practicing law and golf, both with enthusiasm. Like his father, he was a lifelong member of Greenbriar Hills Country Club. He was also a member of numerous civic organizations while donating his law talents to many more as well as to countless individuals.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams, Kirkwood, Missouri. In his honor, donations may be sent to the Historical Association of South Haven or the Humane Society of Missouri.
A CONFABULATION EUWIE WOULD CONDONE:
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after 82 years of escapades (or stories of said escapades) and despite the heroic efforts of paramedics and the finest of surgeons, William T. Euwer achieved room temperature as a result of testing the law of gravity in his farmhouse kitchen while feeding his clowder of cats just two days prior. He was born in Kirkwood, Missouri, where he attended Kirkwood High School, graduating with the class of 1957. He earned his BA. from Pennsylvania State University and, in 1964, a law degree from Washington and Lee. He was preceded in death by his cherished Beaupre, the feline love of his life.
As much as he delighted to announce he was related to William F. Howe (1828-1902) who, with his partner-in-crime Abraham Hummel, were renowned for their outrageous and scandalous legal practice in New York City, Bill himself maintained a quiet office in Clayton, Missouri, where his practice focused on domestic relations, estate planning, and tax.
Little did his grandmother know in 1919, when she bought a beach cottage on Lake Michigan, that her purchase would play such a significant role in little Bill’s future. His life and times in South Haven were, according to him, the stuff of legends. His stories and the booming voice that threaded them together were what made Bill such an endearing character to those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Besides relating his tales of shenanigans, he entertained friends by strumming the guitar, plucking the banjo, or singing with pipes he inherited from his maternal grandparents, both world-touring Carl Rosa Opera Company singers. Bill also endeavored to join as many different organizations as possible. He especially loved those that provided decorative gear, which he happily donned on demand for his many friends. These organizations include, but are not limited to: the Historical Society of South Haven; American Legion Post 49; Masonic Lodge; Knights of Columbus; Moolah Shriners of Eastern and Central Missouri; Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 697; St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kirkwood; St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven; and B’nai B’rith.
Lest anyone think that he was one who only did things for show, know that this man had a heart of gold. Not only did he donate to countless charities, but in 2015, after decades of pro bono work, the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri awarded him the Common Good Award “for one who has shown a passion and commitment to helping the underserved community.” The majority of his good friends never knew the number of hours he spent each year helping the less fortunate deal with their income taxes while at times even neglecting his own.
His St. Louis Bread Company friends have missed his incredibly loud voice, his outlandish stories of dealing with Kirkwood’s City Hall, his trips to South Haven, his political banter, and his constantly stated preference for Big Boy breakfasts, but especially his sheer delight in making fun of himself. RIP, Bill.