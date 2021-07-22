Goodall, William N. III “Bill” passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the age of 69 due to complications from cancer. He was the beloved son of William Goodall, Jr. and the late Patsy Goodall; dear father of Sara Goodall and William (Nicole) Goodall IV; dear grandfather of William V. Kinley, Kessler, and Tegan; dear brother of Judith (Russ) Christian, James (Kim), Robert, and John (Eric) Goodall; and dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Bill graduated from Kirkwood High School and his career in the restaurant industry included some of the area’s finest establishments including Cardwell’s, Harvest and Portabella. Bill was a lover of sports and music.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 4-8 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.