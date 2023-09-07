Moran Jr., William Malachy: Bill Moran, 81, departed Sept. 4, 2023, holding the hands of his four children — Michelle, Julia, William and Catherine — to take the hand of his youngest child, John David, who preceded him in death October 2010.
Born in St. Louis to William and Pelagia Moran in 1942, Bill grew up in Brentwood, attended CBC high school and graduated from Saint Louis University. In 1977, Bill opened his first grocery store, pioneering the limited assortment concept and changing the landscape of the grocery industry. Under his leadership, Save A Lot grew and thrived until his retirement in 2006.
Bill worked at a service station as a young man and had a lifelong love of motors. As his success grew, so did the size and quality of the engines. He earned his pilot’s license, loved riding his motorcycle along winding country roads and enjoyed boating and teaching the kids to ski at the lake. After retirement, some of his favorite days were spent on a tractor, mowing tall grasses at his farm in New Haven, Missouri, his true heaven on earth and where he will be laid to rest.
He was an avid golfer and shared warm memories of trips with close friends to favorite courses. He loved going out for a great meal with family and friends, and after retirement became a curious and skilled chef to the delight of his family. Warm and generous as a friend and father, he was the kind of man who so many turned toward in times of trouble or need, and he always made time to listen and to help.
He will be held in the hearts of his family: his wife, Mary; his children Michelle, Julia Koenigsfeld (Kenny), Catherine Moran (Sam Amparan), and William Moran (Cathy Poe); and his grandchildren, Matthew Labrier, Mia Labrier, Laura Les, Max Wheeler, Kai Koenigsfeld, Leyson Koenigsfeld, Maggie Moran, Samuel Amparan and Kaitlyn El Sheikh.
Services will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service immediately following. A private burial will be held in New Haven, Missouri. Donations can be made to St. Patrick Center in St. Louis or St. Louis Crisis Nursery. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.