Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Bill served his country in the United States Navy. He spent over three years of his military career aboard the Hardhead submarine, the SS-365. He embraced his military service and went to reunions with his old buddies often. He was a member of several submariner organizations: Groton, Connecticut, Springfield, Illinois, and Little Rock, Arkansas. Most importantly, he met his future bride Dorothy at a USO dance in New York. Dorothy hailed from New York and moved to St. Louis with Bill after their wedding on Dec. 6, 1969.
Bill was a sheet metal machinist by trade. He worked for the family business, Souther Incorporated. Bill could fix almost anything or make anything mechanical from scratch. He could talk mechanics with the best and was a creative, innovative problem-solver.
Family became the essence of Bill’s life. He and Dorothy had two daughters, Liz and Lee, whom he doted on during their formative years. He was extremely proud of their accomplishments, and he loved them unconditionally. Bill valued their advice and was known to say, “I’ll have to check with the girls” when making a decision. He welcomed sons-in-law into the family and later, his two grandchildren, Brady and Claire. “Proud” does not begin to describe the love he felt for his two grandchildren. He treasured every moment he spent with them, and made sure that he was always available whenever needed.
Bill was an enthusiastic and generous volunteer. He gave his time and talent to many organizations over the decades, including the Queeny Park Equestrians, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, VP Parade, Tri-Sar, Eureka Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol, St. Louis Hamm Radio Operators, and Large Animal Rescue to name a few. He was willing to help out anyone who needed a hand, and became an invaluable asset to any organization he joined.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to your charity of choice.